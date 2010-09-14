Will Dems Lose the House Because of Nancy Pelosi?

The election is seven weeks away and the outcome, obviously, is far from certain. But a Republican takeover of the House seems more likely than not. And people are already starting to speculate about what it means for Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Politico's lead story yesterday was "Dems Plan for a Future Without Pelosi." It quoted several sources suggesting that Pelosi was likely to step down, among them an anonymous House member who said "If we lose it badly, Pelosi would have to leave." The source didn't define "lose it badly," but I've heard political professionals on and around the Hill say similar things. As the argument goes, if Democrats lose the House then it means Pelosi has failed. She'll have to go.

I understand the logic. I also don't agree with it.

The Speaker's first job is not to make sure her party holds onto its majority. It's to make the country a better place. And while Pelosi presumably believes (as I generally do) that the country is better off when Democrats are in charge, she also believes that the party should enact a particular governing agenda. And by any reasonable reckoning, House Democrats under her leadership have done precisely that.