Elitism, According to Megan McArdle

McArdle makes a second good point, which I agree with but was obscured by my bad writing. Of course, the burdens of tax compliance must be balanced with the revenue gained. There is a genuine problem that should be fixed.

The preferred Democratic alternative, the Nelson bill, does exactly that. It would exempt firms with less than 25 employees and set a threshold of $5,000 rather than $600. In my view, this addresses the problem. If you have more than 25 employees and are doing transactions of more than $5,000, you should be filing paperwork with the IRS. That’s not exactly the same as my daughter’s babysitting money and other analogies McArdle presents. It speaks volumes that NFIB and Republicans oppose this reasonable (to my mind, overly solicitous) fix.

McArdle believes that the tone of my article qualifies me as an out-of-touch elitist. Maybe so, in this domain, anyway. Much of my work concerns violence prevention and public health interventions with low-income youth, intellectually disabled people, and injection drug users—exactly the people who would be hurt by zeroing out valuable public health prevention funds.

Heroin users waiting six months to enter methadone treatment or uninsured people who need simple public health services are much more seriously inconvenienced by their predicament than a small business person who has an annoying and time-consuming problem with 1099 forms. Yet our supposedly-sclerotic political system responds with surprising urgency to the latter issues while often leaving the former largely unaddressed.

I disdain the Johanns Amendment because it exemplifies precisely this bias towards the organized and the affluent. Small business has a problem that requires $17.1 billion in offsets to fix: Well lucky us. Here is this public health and prevention fund that is almost precisely the right amount.