Confessions of a Gay Soldier

Third, soldiers are some of the funniest people I have ever met. Humor is just how we express ourselves. With so many more significant things happening around us, we don’t really have a choice. So when I think about how soldiers would respond should this policy change, I cannot help but think that many soldiers (though clearly not all) would simply shrug it off and welcome the gay soldier with a joke. Why? Because for every unit in which I have served, there has been a “Shrek,” the large soldier who needs to drop a few pounds. I have also encountered a “Speedy Gonzalez,” a Latino soldier who was crazy fast, and a “Helmet,” a cadet with an exceptionally large noggin. Each did his job competently nonetheless. The unit embraced him, but noted the way in which he was different. This teasing may seem mean-spirited, but it’s not; it’s a means of communicating, a way for fellow soldiers to remind one another “I know everything about you, yet I have your back.”

I know there have been gay soldiers who have served in my unit. For at least one, he too had a nickname. It wasn’t “Shrek”; he was given his own badge—something like “Twinkle Boots.” I think everyone knew he was gay. There were jokes, but they never seemed cruel or hateful. And I’m sure some soldiers may have been uncomfortable, but I never saw or experienced that aspect of it. He was just another soldier, another member of the team. In fact, I remember overhearing one of our leaders talking about this soldier’s partner and mentioning that he was a “really nice guy.”

I never asked the soldier. He never told.

Right now, I feel as if I’m in a state of limbo. Normally people who are personally and professionally affected by a law have a right to stand against it publicly—to speak out, to petition government, to organize and try to influence political decision-makers. But DADT is the one policy that prevents the affected from lobbying openly against it. It mandates my silence.

At the very least, why can’t I be free to live my personal life the way that fulfills me? When I return home from a long training event, sometimes I simply want to put on my civvies, step outside with my partner, hand-in-hand, and walk through the neighborhood. Perhaps go for ice cream. I don’t. I am forever on the lookout for my fellow soldiers who live in the same neighborhood and may see me going about the same business everyone else does, except that I happen to be with someone of the same gender. When we do go out, I am in a constant state of concern, reminding him not to stand so close or act too much like we enjoy each other’s company.

I often wonder when we’ll see moral leadership that can inspire America to move beyond its current thinking, fears, and inhibitions. It’s not as if Americans are unready for change. The number of active duty soldiers who oppose allowing gay soldiers to serve openly drops precipitously each year. And recent polls show that the majority of Americans support getting rid of the policy, especially given the fact that the nation is currently fighting two wars; a May 2010 CNN poll had 78 percent of respondents supporting repeal.

And yet, here we are, waiting for President Obama’s promises of repeal to materialize. The reasons for this delay are plain to see. Democrats are staring down a disastrous set of midterm elections, and then, very shortly after that, the re-election starts. Moreover, the military brass clearly isn’t eager for a change; how else to explain its ordering up yet another time-eating survey on the impact of DADT? I’m also not blind to the fact that a not insignificant number of straight soldiers will feel awkward and uncomfortable around gay soldiers at first, especially in showers and barracks where many fear living with an openly gay person. It will take time for people—in the service and out—to realize that professionalism and service always prevail in the military. Just look at how we handled the integration of African Americans and Jews into our ranks.

Indeed, if soldiering is about anything, it’s about facing fear. We train to do that which doesn’t come naturally. To charge into gunfire when every fiber of one’s being says to “run!” We do this in the name of preserving the country’s core values of openness and human dignity. We do this because we seek to make freedom more than a hollow word. This is what I’ve learned in the military and what I love about it most.

So until the day comes when I can tell, I’ll think to myself “this sucks,” but keep soldiering on anyway.

