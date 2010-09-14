Christine O'Donnell Wins!

Amazing. The Republican Suicide Squad strikes again:

Mike Castle was a member of Congress for life. The Republican Party recruited him to seize an extraordinary opportunity to become a Senator. Now he's finished. And it's not like he was taken by surprise -- the whole political world was buzzing about this race, and he had nearly every organ of the party establishment working feverishly on his behalf. (The Weekly Standard read like the Castle campaign headquarters this week.)

This can't make it easy for the party to recruit electable standard-bearers.