Gaming Housing Prices: Boise Bulls vs. Boston Bears

Which way are housing markets going? The recent national-level indicators have looked pretty bleak for housing bulls. Sales of new homes hit a record low in July. House prices in June topped their levels of a year ago but only, it seems, because of the now-expired federal homebuyer tax credits.

There’s a lively debate about whether housing prices will continue to fall, and David Leonhardt summarized the controversy nicely in his New York Times column last week. But this debate misses an important part of the story. Because housing markets are regional, not national, there may not be a single answer to whether housing is overpriced or underpriced. It may be overpriced in some metropolitan areas and underpriced in others.

That’s exactly what Richard Shearer and I find in the latest edition of Brookings’ MetroMonitor. We compare average house prices in 96 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas with what prices would have been if there had been no housing bubbles since 1999 and prices had just risen in line with economic fundamentals (interest rates, metropolitan employment, and metropolitan wages). In 30 of the 94 metropolitan areas, we find that house prices in the second quarter of this year were within 2 percent of what they should have been—for all practical purposes, neither under- nor overpriced. In another 41 metropolitan areas, housing was overpriced by between 2 percent and 9.6 percent. In the remaining 41 metropolitan areas housing was underpriced by between 2 percent and 9.3 percent.

Which places were which? I was surprised by the answers, which you can see on the map below. I thought that the metro areas that had the biggest housing bubbles still had the most overpriced housing and that house prices were, if anything a bit too low in the coastal Northeast. I thought prices were probably in line with economic trends in both the depressed Great Lakes auto manufacturing areas and the parts of the nation’s midsection (Texas and the Great Plains) where the recession had done the least economic damage and there were no housing bubbles. All this was precisely wrong.