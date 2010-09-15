Davis Guggenheim, Director of 'Waiting for Superman,' On Michelle Rhee UPDATED

In the wake of D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty’s loss to Vincent Gray last night, many of Washington’s political and media elite turned out for the red-carpet premiere of Waiting for Superman, a much-hyped documentary about education reform in America. It was interesting timing, to say the least: One of the film’s big stars is Michelle Rhee. The movie depicts her as a savior of schools and someone willing to make tough decisions others have bypassed. But, as I wrote earlier today, it’s not clear whether Rhee will have her job as chancellor of D.C. Public Schools for much longer—in large part thanks to her take-no-prisoners leadership style that the movie praises.

What does this all mean not only for Washington’s schools but also for Waiting for Superman, a film that its creators hope will spark a national wave of more Rhee-style reforms? I put the question to Davis Guggenheim, the movie’s director (who also directed An Inconvenient Truth). Though he wouldn’t wade into Beltway gossip, Guggenheim issued strong support for Rhee:

I know better than to speculate in city politics. … I can tell you this: I spent a lot of in these schools in D.C.m and I met principals, and I met teachers, and I met kids. And this city needs reform. The stakes are really high, and they need someone like Michelle Rhee to reform these schools and to continue with the progress. [In] Washington, even though the mayor changes, the kids stay here. D.C. can’t go backward.

As for whether the loss of Rhee in D.C. could change his film’s impact, making it something of a cautionary tale about the trials and consequences of pushing controversial school reforms, Guggenheim said he is optimistic that won't be the case:

I think all of the frenzy over this [movie] is showing that people are paying attention and the stakes are really high. Over a million kids are dropping out of schools every year … [and are] walking the streets in this modern economy. We are failing millions of kids. Make no mistake, when people are doing all this political speculation—that’s a game.

The movie’s producer, Lesley Chilcott, hinted that, even if Rhee gets the boot or chooses to leave Washington, her legacy could remain intact—in D.C. and more widely: