Is the Warren Appointment Good News? (Updated)

Here’s the official explanation, via a senior administration aide who spoke to TNR on Thursday morning:

Warren and the president discussed this extensively. They decided that setting up the agency, having the architect of the agency at the helm of it at this pivotal time, was the most important thing. ... I think they agreed that a confirmation process could take months. We’re absolutely confident she could get confirmed, but it could take seven, eight, even twelve months — and during that period she would be sidelined.

One potential bonus of the appointment is that, as a special assistant, Warren could consult on issues besides consumer protection. As critics like FDL's David Dayen have pointed out, Obama’s economic team could use some more ideological perspectives. Virtually every key policy adviser represents the same, relatively narrow swath of center-left thinking. (That's even more true with the departure of economist Christy Romer.) The team could also stand to have a few more people from less privileged backgrounds. Warren, who is a more unabashed populist and comes from a working-class family, would provide that diversity.

But that’s just a hypothetical bonus. As far as I know, nobody in the administration has said she’ll play such a role. Also not clear—and, potentially, a lot more worrisome—is how much independence Warren will really have, even with the dual appointment. Here’s how one well-connected consumer advocate, somebody who knows both the issue and the people, explained it to me:

I assume she wouldn't take the position unless she thought it had some teeth, but a major goal of creating an independent agency was to move consumer protection away from Treasury and bank regulators and make it politically insulated. Having Warren serve at the pleasure of the President doesn't accomplish that. The point of the legislation wasn't to have a special presidential advisor on consumer protection, but a full fledged agency.

I also wonder about the political thinking behind this decision. Many Republicans would fight the Warren nomination. And it seems like precisely the sort of fight Obama, and the Democrats, should want. It'd become a litmus test over which party wants to get tough with the financial industry and which wants to protect it. That would energize the base, which very much needs energizing. It might also get the attention of those independent voters convinced Obama has been too nice to the banks.

Of course, it's hard to know for sure how these things will play out. Nomination fights rarely break out of the usual Washington noise, in which case it really would be the worst of both worlds: Warren would be on the sidelines and Obama would have no political benefit. (As Annie Lowrey notes in the Washington Independent, this is yet one more reminder of how dysfunctional the nomination process has become.)