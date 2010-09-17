A Tumultuous Time

Every so often Americans wring their hands over the historical ignorance of their fellow citizens, as yet another poll shows that most of us do not know the start date of the American Revolution, or the reasons why the Civil War was fought. Yet it is just possible that this historical ignorance is the flip side of one of the best things about being an American: the right to let go of the past. What brings immigrants to this country from so many war-torn, poverty-wracked places if not the promise of oblivion—that their children, born in American ignorance and American confidence, will no longer have the old hate, the old fear, the old memories? Without this kind of amnesty from the past, pluralism would not be possible at all: descendants of the English and the Irish, or the Koreans and the Japanese, or other traditional foes, could not live together in comity as Americans if they still cherished the old antagonisms. So perhaps it is not surprising that, in a country founded on letting go of the past, so many people live entirely in the present.

American Jews are, for the most part, quite happy to share in this present-mindedness. Yet the Jewish case is, yet again, not quite the same as that of other groups. Jewishness is not only an ethnicity, it is also a religion, which means that practicing Jews automatically maintain a connection to the whole of Jewish history, as it is recorded in Scripture, the liturgy, and the calendar. The historical memory of the Jews comes to them through many doors. And even more important, perhaps, in dictating American Jewish attitudes towards Jewish history is the way the Holocaust profoundly altered the course of that history.

The Irish and the Italians and the Chinese have an “old country,” which can be visited and romanticized. But for most American Jews, whose ancestors came to this country from Eastern Europe in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the old country was savagely destroyed, and quite recently. For a Jewish tourist, going to Poland means a tour of concentration camp sites, not a visit to distant relatives. And the destruction of that Jewish civilization means, paradoxically, that its American descendants cannot let it go, the way other immigrant groups can let their history go, knowing that the mother country is pursuing its own story in parallel to the American story. Since there is no more old country, it is up to us to keep it alive in memory, or else it will totally cease to exist.

This predicament helps to explain why American Jewish historical consciousness proceeds on two tracks. On the one hand, Jewish history is constantly being written and investigated, with great ingenuity and passion: not only is there is a thriving field of academic Jewish studies, there is also a robust lay readership that buys large numbers of books on Jewish history. On the other hand, most of us take our images of the lives our great-grandparents led from Fiddler on the Roof, the photographs of Roman Vishniac, and movies such as Schindler’s List: the whole doomed romance of the shtetl, conceived as a sepia-tinged world of simple piety and lost authenticity. (Alana Newhouse recently documented how the Vishniac photographs help to construct a mythic past.) And that synthetic image, because it seems so totally different from the world we live in now, only increases our sense of alienation and guilt towards the East European Jewish past. This guilt—the guilt of those who flourished towards those who perished—is responsible for much of our sentimentality about “the world of our fathers.”