I Shall Call Her "Mini-Me"

Sarah Palin advises Christine O'Donnell to avoid journalists and instead communicate through Fox News:

O'REILLY: Look, Ms. O'Donnell could be on here tonight, could be presenting herself in front of the nation. Her people don't want her to be, because this is a tough--

PALIN: Okay, I grant you that. No, I grant you that. She's going to have to learn very quickly--

O'REILLY: Right.

PALIN: --to dismiss what some of her handlers want. Remember what happened to me in the VP.

O'REILLY: Absolutely.

PALIN: Remember, I used to have to sneak in my phone call to you guys--

O'REILLY: I remember getting the call from you--

PALIN: --and say hey, I'm here.

O'REILLY: -- like 11:30 on a Sunday night. I thought it was a prank call, but it was you. Absolutely. I know exactly what you're talking about.

PALIN: So she's going to have to learn that, yes, very quickly. She's going to have to dismiss that, go with her gut, get out there, speak to the American people. Speak through Fox News and let the independents who are tuning in to you, let them know what it is that she stands for, the principles behind her positions.