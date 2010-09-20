The Chroniclers

In assembling his composite portrait of the last century, Robert Fox aimed at the “magical effect of giving the reader the sensation of being there at great and curious events, and with extraordinary people.” For the most part, he has succeeded. His “eyewitness history of the twentieth century” opens with a scientific milestone, as Marie Curie recalls the discovery of radium: “I sometimes passed the whole day stirring a boiling mass with an iron rod nearly as big as myself.” It ends on a more turbulent note, as thousands of Iranians pour into the streets of Tehran to protest the sham elections of 2009. In between, we encounter inventors, explorers, poets, dictators, actors, soldiers, novelists (Hemingway makes three appearances, each more swaggering than the last), and a good many journalists. It is an enthralling mix, leavened with the frequent testimony of non-celebrities who just happened to wander into the historical hurricane.

That said, Fox’s book also reflects a very specific and sometimes parochial view of the last century. Fox, a defense correspondent for Britain’s Evening Standard, is a child of the 1940s. This may explain why more than one fourth of his book is devoted to World War Two. I do not mean to minimize the impact of that great existential clash. Still, here the emphasis feels like another unnecessary obeisance to the Greatest Generation—and ultimately, a distortion of history, as if the decades before and after functioned mainly as bookends.

Also, it makes for some occasionally spotty reportage. Nobody will quibble with Michael Howard’s vivid account of trench warfare on the Italian peninsula (“As the hill shook, I fell into my slit-trench and tried to burrow deeper into the ground while the shell-fragments above me buzzed in strange circles, like malicious insects.”) And Theodora Fitzgibbon provides this eerie and indelible snapshot of the London Blitz:

The nurses’ home of the Cheyne Hospital for Children had the top floor blown off: a neat nurse’s bedroom, the ceiling light still shining, looked like a stage set. A warden perilously climbed up the bombed staircase and switched it off, although there was a flaming gas main burning around the corner which floodlit the entire area.