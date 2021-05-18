Frederick the Great, having seized Silesia, left the task of justifying his conquest to his jurists. Some progress has been made since those unenlightened days. According to a detailed report published by the New York Times, the Kennedy team had legal consultants whose special assignment was to frame the "quarantine" edict (the ban on transporting so-called weapons to Cuba) in terms which would be as compatible as possible with principles of international law. This was advisable, the Times report adds, because the Russians are extremely sensitive to legal considerations.

Was this quarantine legal? A case can be made for it on the basis of precedent. In the past the technique of blockade - not confined only to offensive weapons - has upon occasion been used by one of the great powers to punish or reduce to submission a smaller power which has reneged on its debts or seized foreign enterprises. If such a blockade is not respected by the neutral nations, however, it may well result in acts of war. Was the United States legally entitled to invoke Paragraph 4, Article II of the United Nations Charter (prohibiting recourse to threats or to the use of force), and to accuse the Cuban Republic or the Soviet Union of having violated this Article? Even if we accept this premise, there is no article in the Charter authorizing a nation to be sole judge of which weapons in its opinion, constitute a "threat of force."

The truth is that the world we live in today differs fundamentally from the world envisaged by the framers of the Charter, and that the practical application of international law is only distantly related to the theory of international law.