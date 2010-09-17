If Disaster Aid Is Key to the War on Terrorism, Then Why Won't Obama Appoint Someone to Coordinate Disaster Aid?

The Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance—OFDA as it is known universally—is the department within the U.S. Agency for International Development that specializes in emergency relief, whether immediately, in response to natural disasters, or with long-running crises that have created large numbers of refugees or internally displaced people. Established more than 40 years ago, OFDA now has annual budget of $1.03 billion, which, while it is only a little more than 5 percent of the total USAID budget, makes it by far the best-funded emergency relief agency in the world. From Cyclone Nargis to the earthquake in Port-au-Prince, and from the tsunami to the floods in Pakistan, OFDA relief teams are usually the first U.S. government representatives on the scene. And whether one believes that the way Washington offers humanitarian assistance is idealistic or self-interested (in fact, it is probably a mix of both), and however one judges the effectiveness of this aid, even USAID’s severest critics and the American empire’s most unreconciled foes would not deny that the people who work at OFDA are superb practitioners.

At her Senate confirmation hearings, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that American foreign policy was based on three ‘D’s’—defense, diplomacy, and development—and that, if her nomination was approved, she would be in charge of two of them. And in a recent speech at the Council on Foreign Relations, the secretary said that while she was determined to make USAID the world’s premiere development agency, the Obama administration would not be pursuing “development for development’s sake,” but rather because of the contribution it makes to international peace and security. Given this emphasis on development and relief as essential to the successful conduct of American foreign policy and to winning the war for ‘hearts and minds’ in the battle space of the long war against the jihadis from the Horn of Africa, where USAID works in coordination with the U.S. armed forces’ Africa Command, to Afghanistan, where US development and relief efforts are largely run through the so-called provincial reconstruction teams in which the military, State Department diplomats, and USAID officials work in tandem, it would be logical to assume that the Obama administration would have made it a high priority to strengthen OFDA, which more often than not is the point of the spear in such efforts, and is never less than an integral part of them.

Instead, it has neglected and thus gravely weakened it. As of now, that is 19 months since President Obama’s inauguration, the post of OFDA director remains vacant. It is being run on an interim basis by Mark Ward, a USAID official of long experience who went on to work for the United Nations in Afghanistan before returning. Ward is a very able man, but, to put the matter bluntly, OFDA needs more than competence and commitment. For its success has been due in considerable measure to the fact that, over the decades, it has been run by some of the most important, influential, and admired figures in the relief world, notably the late Julia Taft, later head of Interaction, the coalition of U.S. relief NGOs; H. Roy Williams, who led the International Rescue Committee’s overseas operations brilliantly for many years; and Andrew Natsios, who played a similar role at World Vision, and eventually became President George W. Bush’s USAID administrator.

This negligence—there is no other word for it—is in large measure due to the fact that Secretary Clinton has not yet decided where USAID should be located within the State Department bureaucracy. The likeliest scenario is that USAID in particular, and Washington’s development efforts generally, including the new global-health and food-security initiatives, will be further integrated with the State Department’s overall policy requirements. Advocates for the global poor are extremely worried about this. One of the most distinguished of them put the matter succinctly and, in my view, unarguably. If, he said, “the same dollars are supposed to serve short-term U.S. security and diplomatic interests and also support the kind of development that reduces poverty, poor people will almost always get the short end of the stick.”