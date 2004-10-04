Barry has done so much to destroy this city—its reputation, finances, racial comity—that it's hard not to view his return to the city council as a harbinger of apocalypse. On election night, as The Washington Post reported it, Barry told a crowd, "This is a victory not only for Marion Barry but for God and the people of Ward Eight," while a man in a beret chanted, "Black Power! Black Power!" This is the kind of scene one associates with the old self-aggrandizing coterie of demagogic urban leaders. But, truth be told, Barry's victory is not a seismic event nor a revanchist victory for a brand of racial politics that most pundits buried as a spent force. It is merely a final triumph for Barry's once-powerful machine. This time, the machine used 16 minivans to draw about 4,000 people to the polls in an economically blighted area—hardly enough to qualify as portentous, let alone a voter revolt.

Washingtonians have a powerful device for understanding Barry: His ever-changing wardrobe, which has yielded its own branch of semiotics. When he arrived in Washington as a young black nationalist, he donned the dashiki. This ensemble, however, didn't fit his ambitions for citywide success. As he curried favor with downtown developers, he switched to buttery suits, blue shirts with white pinpoint collars, and silk ties. Of course, the efficacy of this look eventually faded, too. After the Vista bust, when he needed to portray himself as a victim of The Man, the Kente cloth and Africana came back out of the closet. Finally, with this current return to the political arena, he has campaigned in a beige suit and a Panama hat. He looks like an aging caudillo, one of the corrupt elites who once desperately clung to power in Latin America.

But alarmism over Barry's return isn't merely unjustified, it tramples enjoyment of the moment's ironies. Barry, who once hosted a cruise to reward 200 government employees for planning an event that never happened, has returned as a champion of good government: opposing taxpayer subsidization of a baseball stadium. "These [baseball] owners stick you up. I won't let them stick you up," he has said, quite honorably. Honorably, that is, if you forget that Barry courted baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn in 1979 to bring a team to Washington. Does anyone doubt that he would have promised his own treasury-depleting enticements to a potential owner? Secondly, by becoming the leading spokesman for the anti-stadium cause, he essentially guarantees his movement's defeat. His most important potential allies, white Northwest liberals, consider Barry a bogeyman and will do everything to stymie him.

Fittingly, Barry's victory coincides with Joe Gibbs's second tour coaching the Washington Redskins. Barry and Gibbs are the tallest figures in recent city life. Both invoke nostalgia for the early '80s, a moment when Washington still looked like it might fulfill Home Rule's promise. But their paths starkly diverged. After he first retired, Gibbs became a successful businessman. He toned up his Hershey-fed body, and his skin fitted more tightly around his stern face. Retirement wasn't as kind to Barry. He struggles to climb podiums. His face looks gaunt. And, unlike Gibbs's visage, it is sapped of vitality, the cost of hard living. He continues in politics because he just can't leave the political scene, much as he could never leave hotel room parties. After a singular career, he has become a cliché: The historic figure who can't admit that he is history.

Franklin Foer is the editor of The New Republic and has written for Slate and New York magazine. His book, How Soccer Explains the World, was published in 2004.