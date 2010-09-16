The Dirty Secret Of the Tax Cut Debate

...is that neither side really wants the Bush middle class tax cuts. In 2001 Republicans really wanted to cut taxes for high-income earners, either out of a belief in the enormous sensitivity of high-income earners to marginal tax rates or a deep-seated moral opposition to the principle of progressive taxation. But in order to make those cuts salable, they paired them with tax cuts that also benefited middle-class taxpayers.

In 2004 and 2008, Democrats -- who objected to both the regressive effects of those tax cuts and the revenue-draining effects -- decided to tack to the middle by embracing the middle-class tax cuts and opposing only the cuts that benefit just the top 2%.

But the truth is that Democrats would rather just eliminate the whole thing and have the revenue. And Republicans think the middle-class tax cuts are economically useless. (AEI's Alan Viard, whose resume I accidentally inflated, makes the case against the middle-class tax cuts.) You can also see the thinking in retiring Republican Senator George Voinovich's opposition to extending any of the tax cuts, something you haven't seen from non-retiring GOP Senators.

So basically, neither side wants the middle-class tax cuts. Yet both sides are working to pose as champions of those tax cuts because they're extremely possible. One point of President Obama's post-election deficit commission is to create some way for both parties to agree to to claw back those tax cuts, in part or in whole, in such a way as to insulate both from blame.