The Lame-Duck Session

Similar concerns moved Senator Mike Johanns of Nebraska to offer an amendment to the small business bill that would prevent Democrats from adding cap-and-trade provisions during a lame duck session. “The plan to do cap and trade in a lame duck is premised on senators and House members being free and liberated from the tethers of the American people," Johanns explained. "That’s extraordinary, and it’s deeply troubling.” The same fears animate conservative bloggers like John Fund of the Wall Street Journal and Marc Theissen of the Washington Post, who have fulminated against the Democrats' sneaky, illegitimate, and dangerous plans to use the back door of a lame-duck session to achieve goals they could not gain in the regular process.

But hold on: Are any of these criticisms accurate? Would a lame-duck session free up lawmakers to vote in ways they would not otherwise? Would President Obama find it easier to bribe losing lawmakers with jobs in his administration, as conservative bloggers have intimated, in order to secure votes on issues like card-check and cap-and-trade? More broadly, would such a session be unprecedented, or at least highly unusual, and utterly illegitimate if done after voters have spoken and taken a different turn from the status quo?

Actually, it turns out these concerns are almost completely unfounded. If lame-duck sessions freed up lawmakers to vote differently than they otherwise would have, for instance, we would see radically different behavior from legislators after they announce their retirements (since from that point on, they are freed from those pesky "tethers"). In fact, there are no discernable differences in voting patterns for members of Congress after they announce they are leaving. And it would be very difficult for Obama to bribe legislators with executive branch appointments: Since the overwhelming mass of attractive and available executive posts are Senate confirmable, and since Republicans even now can filibuster and block confirmations, that concern is a real conspiratorial stretch.

On the broader point about lame duck sessions, here is the reality: Lame duck sessions are commonplace, with 17 having been held from 1940 through 2008—or one after every two elections. To be sure, some were pro forma and accomplished little; others were targeted on a single issue or action. But a number were quite productive—and that includes lame duck sessions after the 1974 and 1982 elections, before swollen groups of Democrats were sworn in to compete with Republican presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, and after the 1994 elections, before Republicans took their first majority in the House in 40 years and simultaneously took back the Senate.

The lame-duck session of the Ninety-Third Congress, after the Watergate election, approved the nomination of Nelson Rockefeller to be vice president, gave the president broad trade-negotiating authority, passed a continuing resolution to substitute for several appropriations bills that had not passed, established federal energy research and development policy, and enacted, over the vetoes of President Ford, a vocational rehabilitation bill and amendments to the Freedom of Information Act. The lame duck after the 1982 election was acrimonious and partisan, but Congress managed to pass a number of delayed appropriations bills, an increase in the gasoline tax, and a pay raise for itself. The post-1994 election lame duck was focused on one thing, passage of a major trade bill to implement the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), done on a bipartisan basis. And we can add the lame-duck session after the 1998 elections, when House Republicans reconvened to impeach President Clinton.