More Craziness from the Values Voter Summit

Reporter-researcher Tiffany Stanley is still at the Values Voter Summit, where attendees just heard from the event's most talked-about guest, Christine O'Donnell. First, she trumpeted the conservative revival:

The conservative movement was told to curl up in a fetal position and just stay there for the next eight years, thankyouverymuch. Well, how things have changed. During those dark days, where commonsense, patriotic Americans were looking for some silver lining, they stumbled upon the constitution.

You see, a funny thing happened on the way to our seats on the sideline. Those who had toiled for years in the values movement suddenly found ourselves surrounded by Americans who had found the most important value of all: liberty...

The small elite don't get us. They call us wacky. They call us wingnuts. We call us "We the People." [Applause]

[...]Will they attack us? Yes. Will they smear our background ? Undoubtedly. Will they lie about us, harrass our families, name call and try to intimidate us? They will. There's nothing safe about it. But is it worth it? Yes. Are those inalienable rights worth a little alientation from the beltway popular crowd? I say yes, yes, a thousand times yes.

Then, she railed against big government:

Bureaucrats and politicians in Washington think they should decide what kind of lightbulb we should use, what kind of toilet we flush, what kind of car we should drive. They even want unelected panels of bureaucrats to decide who gets what lifesaving treatment . They'll let your teenage daughter buy an abortion, but they won't let her buy a sugary soda in a school's vending machine.

Finally, O'Donnell connected McDonald's in Moscow to ... a comeback for the Constitution:

This is not the America my generation knew. We grew up in a time of peace and prosperity, with big dreams and bold risks. As the Berlin Wall came down, we saw in front of our televisions and saw a hunger for freedom from the heavy boot of government coming from East Europe.



The golden arches went up in Moscow and here on our own land, family businesses became national chains, Walmart, Home Depot. Only in America can that happen. My generation saw America's economic genius fully on display on store shelves. They reject the narrative that's been imposed on them by the D.C. cocktail crowd, and they are digging up pearls of wisdom from the Federalist papers. And the Constitution is making a comeback!