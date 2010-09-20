Manufacturing’s Glimmer in the Great Lakes

The 21 largest metropolitan areas of the hard-hit Great Lakes region added more than 94,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2010--the largest one-quarter employment increase these places have seen in more than a decade. What’s even more surprising? The manufacturing sector accounted for more than a quarter of these job gains.

But despite these momentous one-quarter gains, the condition of the Great Lakes region’s major metropolitan areas nearly three years after the beginning of the Great Recession remains similar to that of the U.S. manufacturing industry, one of the pillars of the region’s economy: things are better than they were a year ago, but still far from being good.

According to data recently released in Brookings’ Great Lakes Monitor, all 21 large Great Lakes metros saw employment and output growth last quarter. Eighteen of these metros added manufacturing jobs between the first and second quarters of this year, with Youngstown’s manufacturing employment leaping by 8.9 percent, the biggest gain in the nation. In fact, of the 10 large U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest percentage gains in manufacturing jobs from the first to second quarters of this year, six are in the Great Lakes. Almost every major manufacturing industry in the region, including the auto industry, grew during the quarter and all added jobs.

However, recession-battered places within the Great Lakes region, like Dayton, Detroit, Toledo, and Youngstown, have lost as much as 17.1 percent of the jobs they had prior to their pre-recession employment peaks. The 21 large metros within the Great Lakes region have lost a combined 1.3 million jobs since the region’s peak in the second quarter of 2007.