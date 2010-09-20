She Cannot Tell A Lie

[Guest post by James Downie]

Since winning a Senate nomination in Delaware, Christine O'Donnell has been assaulted by one embarassing old TV clip after another, from her anti-masturbation campaign to one where she admits to dabbling in witchcraft as a teenager. (When asked on Saturday about the latter, she responded, “How many of you did not hang out with questionable folks in high school?”) The following clip, though, from an August 1998 episode of "Politically Incorrect" is the scariest. Here, O'Donnell declares that there is never an acceptable reason to lie; when comedian Eddie Izzard asks "would you lie to Hitler" if you were protecting Jews in your house, O'Donnell replies, "God would provide a way to do the right thing righteously."

How much of a fanatic do you have to be to actually hold that position? And what would O'Donnell say to heroes like Raoul Wallenberg, who often had to lie to provide Jews with safe passage out of Germany? One wonders if, even now, the Tea Party really knows who they've nominated.