When Mascots Attack

Sometimes the horror of living in Ohio is too much to take, and people snap:

Ohio University has apologized to Ohio State and its fans after the school's Bobcat mascot tackled the Brutus Buckeye mascot, touching off an impromptu wrestling match before Saturday's game at Ohio Stadium.

In addition, the student who was dressed in the Bobcat costume has been banned from any further affiliation with Ohio athletics.

The Bobcat first went after Brutus as the OSU mascot led the Buckeyes onto the field for the game.

Moments later, the Bobcat mascot climbed on the back of Ohio State's mascot and rode him to the ground. The two then tussled in the end zone while fans booed.

You really can't appreciate this story without seeing the video, especially the part at the end, where Brutus the Buckeye is being pulverized while oblivious Ohio State football players kneel in prayer a few feet away.