Can’t Run on It, Can’t Run Away From It

There’s an old joke in advertising circles that goes like this: A big firm gets an account to launch a new brand of dog food. It’s an all-hands-on-deck operation, with people working flat-out on logos, slogans, music, endorsements, product placement, and ads suited to every medium. Launch day comes, and everything goes perfectly. But after a couple of weeks, sales are miserable, and it becomes clear that the campaign is tanking.

The entire firm gathers in the big conference room for a gloomy post-mortem. Each element of the launch is second-guessed, and recriminations are flying. Finally, a junior writer in a seat against the wall timidly raises his hand and ventures his opinion: “Maybe the dogs didn’t like it.”

Leading Democrats and pundits are dismayed that the president and congress haven’t gotten credit for an impressive record of accomplishment. Rescuing the banking system and the U.S. auto industry, passing the stimulus, health care, financial regulatory reform—it’s hard to deny that these are major steps, taken in dauntingly difficult circumstances. Even some of the president’s frequent critics, such as columnist Robert Samuelson, concede that without bold measures to stabilize financial institutions, we could well have faced a global depression.

But the dogs didn’t like it. In a survey out last week, Gallup finds that of five major pieces of legislation, only financial regulatory reform enjoys majority support. In brief: