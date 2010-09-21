The Driving Force of Global Cities

“There are already 717 emerging market cities with populations of more than 500,000, and another 371 such cities will reach this size by 2030. There are only 240 cities of equal size in the developed world today.

“Already in 2010, emerging market cities drive more than 60 percent of world GDP growth. By 2015, they will account for 67 percent of this growth.”

The BCG report focuses naturally on corporate strategies that can take advantage of consumption and infrastructure demands in emerging market cities. But the report has enormous implications for American politics and economic policy as the nation struggles with a slow, jobless recovery.

First, the BCG study reinforces that the “rise of the rest” is the direct product of urbanization and the emergence of new national networks of cities and metropolitan areas. In many respects, the United States should embrace this trend. Our 100 top metros alone, all with populations over 500,000, house two thirds of our population and generate three quarters of our GDP. Yet, despite our metropolitan preeminence, the U.S. rarely acts or thinks as a metro nation. We prefer to languish in the mythology of small town and rural America and under-invest in the 21st century metropolitan institutions and infrastructure that underlies national prosperity. Our failure to understand and exploit urbanization in our country may be our Achilles’ heel as the century unfolds.

Second, the BCG report has clear lessons for U.S. export strategy. Last week’s release of the administration’s National Export Initiative generated the traditional (and well deserved) criticism of Chinese currency manipulation and broader mercantilist policies. Yet the BCG study implies that, below the “big stuff,” U.S. export promotion strategy must be more explicitly tailored to the spatial realities of global urbanization. To that end, the Department of Commerce has undertaken a very small but promising Global Emerging Market Strategy (“GEMS’) to connect American firms to second tier cities like Pune in India. They are currently contemplating expanding GEMS to make metro to metro connections, particularly with those U.S. metros that specialize in the economic clusters that produce the exact goods and services that emerging cities need. This is smart, focused policy, which deserves additional support and recognition.