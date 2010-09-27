Art and Ugliness

After the war, Hamsun’s publisher told him, “In a battle of life and death we stood on opposite sides—and still do. There are few people I have admired as much as you, and few I have been as fond of. None has disappointed me more profoundly.” The Norwegian government understood very well that to brand Hamsun a traitor—a charge punishable by death, although that sentence was withheld in consideration of his age and stature—would be to repudiate the writing that remained central to the country’s identity. Since they could not avoid a trial, the prosecution attempted to establish that he was incompetent or insane when he made his most damning remarks.

That is how admirers of Hamsun’s work have explained the situation ever since. Writers argue that his conduct in wartime was exceptional—the behavior of a senile old man, an insane man, a man deaf to reality. Some have tried to argue that Hamsun’s support of the Nazis should be considered less offensive because it was motivated not by anti-Semitism, but by a hatred of the British. Kolloen’s great accomplishment in his new biography is to show not only that Hamsun’s behavior during the war was consistent with his character, but also that accusations of mental frailty were unfounded. He includes transcripts of the preliminary hearings, which speak for themselves. Hamsun’s lucidity would be remarkable in a man of any age, and it is no less than miraculous in a man of eighty-six. Maybe it was Hamsun’s misfortune that history gave him the opportunity to show the world what he was, but that is what he was.

What this means for our experience of his writing is not easy to say. Hunger and Mysteries are wonderful books, but they are not representative of his work as a whole. Hunger is the story of a destitute and starving young writer who wanders the streets of Oslo chewing on rocks and submitting to every impulse but the impulse to do hack-work in order to support himself. Mysteries is about a dangerous, nihilistic stranger who appears one summer in a Norwegian fishing village. Both books are concerned almost entirely with the instability of their principal characters. It is worth considering why these, and not his later novels—monumental bestsellers at the time—are appealing to contemporary readers. The problem is this: as Hamsun got older, he abandoned the close confessional mode and wrote with greater and greater fervor about the evil of the modern world, the beauty of rural life, the cleansing power of violence, the glory of youth, and the primacy of the will. And all this, of course, was also the Nazi agenda. Some writers at the time tried to argue that there was no significant political content in Hamsun’s writing, or even that a close reading of his work revealed a mind at variance with the politics he professed, but others saw the problem clearly. Alf Larsen wrote that “Hamsun [was] Nazism before it arrived.”

Hunger and Mysteries are stories about ambivalence, or rather they are stories that dramatize ambivalence. It was Hamsun’s feeling that the human psyche is a shifting, fragmented, and contradictory thing. When asked to describe his own character traits to the doctor charged with determining whether he was competent to stand trial, he replied that “I do not think that in all my work, from the moment I began, I have created a single person with such a straightforward governing attribute. They are all without so-called ‘character,’ they are split and fragmented, neither good nor bad, but both things, nuanced, changeable in mind and action. As undoubtedly I am myself.” This is the man he was, from the very beginning until the very end.

Hunger and Mysteries do not seem infected by fascist ideas, but they are the work of a man who became a fascist. Whether or not this makes them fundamentally unpalatable is a question all readers must answer for themselves. It is a question of personal comfort rather than intellectual principle, but no one who admires Hamsun’s work is likely to feel comfortable after reading this biography.

Aaron Thier is a freelance writer.