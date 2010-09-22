Jonathan Franzen, the Iraq War, and Leo Strauss

I haven’t yet read all the way through Freedom, the new novel by Jonathan Franzen. But like every sentient person in the United States , I’ve read a good deal about it, and I’ve been especially intrigued by the way reviewers have characterized Franzen’s attempt to write the political history of the George W. Bush years. The strand of the novel that deals most directly with the Iraq war has to do with Joey Berglund, the college-age son of the main characters, Patty and Walter.

Joey ends up involved in a moral dilemma straight out of All My Sons: Having contracted to supply truck parts to the American army in Iraq , he can only fulfill the deal by using defective parts, thus possibly putting soldiers’ lives at risk. This moral dereliction is presented as the logical culmination of Joey’s narcissistic, inhumane attitude toward world events. On September 11, 2001, for instance, Joey reacts to news of the attacks by feeling an “intensely personal resentment,” since the horror violated his feeling “that his life was destined to be a lucky one.”

It is not hard to see the allegory here: Joey is America in the George W. Bush era, certain of its entitlements and vindictive towards anyone, terrorists included, who would challenge them. In making this indictment of the era, interestingly, Franzen has also preserved in the amber of his novel one of the uglier and more conspiratorial notions to flourish on the left after September 11. This is the idea that Jewish neoconservatives seized on the attacks as an excuse to lie and manipulate the country into war, in obedience to an occult, antidemocratic philosophy.