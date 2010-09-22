An Idea a Day to Keep Jobs in Play

How Obama can reclaim the fight over the economy.

What a president does communicates a message to the American people, and, sometimes, what he does not do communicates a message as well. It can inform the public’s opinion about what he thinks is wrong and what he thinks is right; what needs fixing and what is working.

This principle helps explain why, despite saying he is on their side in helping the economy improve, President Obama has struggled to convince the American public that he understands and wants to alleviate their suffering. Research jointly sponsored by the Center for American Progress Action Fund (my employer) and Democracy Corp recently found that, if voters don’t see or feel the progress Democrats say that we are making (and that Republicans are trying to undo), they will interpret that to mean their leaders are content with the state the economy. “People are intensely dissatisfied with the economy and are looking for solutions, anything less sounds like excuses,” the research said. Echoing this report, a recent New York Times poll found that 60 percent of people don’t think Obama has made significant headway in fixing the economy—and 53 percent don’t think he has a plan to create jobs. (Only 38 percent think he does.)

In other words, when people don’t think you have a plan to solve their most pressing problem, they are going to lose some faith in you. And actions, not words, are the key tools needed to prevent this crisis of confidence.

Perhaps recognizing this dynamic, the president took action a few weeks ago by proposing the infrastructure bank and business tax cuts. But he shouldn’t stop there: With six weeks to go before Election Day, Obama should focus on voters’ question of who can lead us into economic growth by proposing several new ideas for job creation.