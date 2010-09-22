More Oil Spills Grim Reminders of Needed Energy Revolution

This week we got news the Gulf oil spill was done, finally. Last week another oil pipe broke outside Chicago. This follows the massive “oil-letting” in Michigan that began in late July, when a pipeline run by the same Canadian petroleum company, Enbridge, Inc.,

broke and poured over 800,000 thousand gallons of crude into the Kalamazoo River.

This drip, drip, drip of oil, just as scenes of the Gulf spill have faded seems sent to remind us--like the ghosts of Christmas past--that at the brink of a brave new world and a needed clean energy revolution, we just can’t seem to step across the threshold. Rather we remain mired in a fossil fuel-reliant yesterday--a veritable tar pit for dying industries and communities.