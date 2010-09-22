Health Care Reform Made (Somewhat) Simple

The Kaiser Family Foundation has put together a short video explaining how health care reform will work. It's not exactly "Schoolhouse Rocks." The Affordable Care Act is a complicated initiative to explain, even with Cokie Roberts narrating and a bunch of silly cartoon characters dancing up and down. But the video explains the new law, and the health care situation more broadly, as clearly as anything I've seen or read. It's also pretty entertaining. (My favorite part: The biker juggling the knives.)

The video is part of a new site, dedicated to explaining the Affordable Care Act, that the Foundation just unveiled. I may be biased, given my past affiliation with the Foundation and current relationship with its independent media organization, the Kaiser Health News Service. But I think it's a terrific, and much-needed, public service.