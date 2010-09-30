Up From Abramoff

Ralph Reed is back.

“God’s not looking for perfect people—there’s only been one perfect person in the history of the human race,” Ralph Reed tells the crowd at the Mayflower Renaissance Hotel in Washington. It’s the weekend of September 11, and Reed is holding the inaugural conference for his new Faith and Freedom Coalition (FFC), which is aiming to mobilize evangelicals the way the Christian Coalition did in the 1990s. “God’s looking for broken people,” he says, “humble and contrite people.”

“Broken” was once the perfect word to describe Reed’s career. In 2006, his campaign for Georgia’s lieutenant governorship imploded after investigators revealed his work with con man Jack Abramoff. Reed, the choirboy-faced moralist, had been secretly lobbying on behalf of an Indian casino, and the press was quick to write his political obituary. But after Barack Obama swept into the White House on the strength of a high-tech political organizing juggernaut, friends implored Reed—the former executive director of the Christian Coalition and one of the key architects of the GOP congressional takeover in 1994—to get back in the game. As Reed tells his audience at the Mayflower, a phone call from Sean Hannity persuaded him. “I wanted to know that this was not me,” Reed says, “that this was not any ambition of mine. I wanted to know that this was the Lord.” Reed breaks into a sly grin as he recounts Hannity’s response: “Ralph, God is speaking through this phone line right now, and he’s using me to deliver the message.”

It’s not just Hannity welcoming him back to the fold. Although there are only a couple hundred attendees at the event—a fraction of what the Christian Coalition pulled at its peak—many of the brightest stars in the Republican firmament show up to support Reed and regale the crowd. Karl Rove delivers a wonky dissection of Obamacare. Gary Bauer fires a broadside against the planned mosque near Ground Zero. Even conservative journalist Tucker Carlson shows up to warn the crowd that the liberal media is indeed conspiring against them. Carlson’s presence is a surprise given that, when the Abramoff scandal broke in 2006, he ripped into Reed on his show, saying, “Conservatives will be tempted to defend these creeps, and I hope they don’t, because what they did was wrong and it violated conservative principles.” All, it seems, is now forgiven.

Reed has had plenty of practice in recovering from controversy—a pattern that goes back to his college days, when he was fired from the school paper after plagiarizing for a column titled “Gandhi: Ninny of the 20th Century.” That minor setback didn’t deter him from going on to a successful stint as an organizer for the College Republicans. Likewise, after he left the Christian Coalition in 1997, Reed’s initial foray into political consulting was disastrous: One of his early clients, Mitch Skandalakis, lost so badly in his race for lieutenant governor of Georgia that he was accused of dragging down the rest of the Republican ticket. But Reed battled back to become chairman of the Georgia Republican Party and engineered a GOP takeover of the state in 2002. “Ralph’s done this two or three times now,” says Joel Vaughan, a former colleague of Reed’s at the Christian Coalition. “He doesn’t mind getting out of the limelight for a while to prepare for his next advance.” Or, as Reed once told journalist Nina Easton: “Politics isn’t about winning, it’s about surviving. People who don’t understand that get burned out.”