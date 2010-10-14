Eeyore for Governor

Dayton’s professional life has proceeded by a similar logic—a visibly difficult slog interspersed with a smattering of victories and the occasional messy disaster. Retail politics do not come naturally to him: He stutters through the punch lines in his speeches, or rushes through blocks of verbiage at near auctioneer speed. His eyebrows are permanently upturned, giving the impression that he’s slightly terrified to be wherever he is. “Some of us, we walk into a crowded room, and we want to walk right out of it,” one of his former Senate staffers says. “Mark was that way—there was an anxiety about these situations.” As he worked the line of supporters at the DFL meeting, a taut smile on his face, there were glimpses of what he must have looked like as a young hockey player, steeling himself for the barrage of pucks that would somehow make him the person he wanted to be. “You’ve got to be a certain type of individual to want to be a goalie in the first place—it probably explains more about him than people realize,” Ongaro told me.

Dayton went to Yale—he was George W. Bush’s frat brother—and held penitential early jobs as a public school teacher in New York and a social worker in Boston, followed by a few years in Washington and state government. But he wanted to do something bigger. He first ran for the Senate in 1982, at the age of 35, self-financing the effort with $6.9 million of his inheritance. At the time, his campaign was the second most expensive in Senate history—as well as, ultimately, the most expensive loss. The experience had a searing effect. Dayton spent the rest of the decade mostly out of the public eye; as his first marriage fell apart, he began drinking heavily, eventually drying out at the Betty Ford Center. In 1990, he won a more modest campaign for state auditor and by most accounts acquitted himself well. But he seemed listless by the end of his term and didn’t run for a second.

In 1998, Dayton lost a bid for the DFL nomination for governor. Trying to avoid the humiliations of 1982, he had operated his campaign on a shoestring but discovered that the one thing people find less sympathetic than a wealthy politician spending his own money is a wealthy politician asking for theirs. Another lesson learned, Dayton opened the spigot again in 2000 to beat Republican Rod Grams for the Senate seat that had eluded him 18 years earlier. His victory was attributed to two factors: the money and the arrest of Grams’s son for car theft a month before the election.

Dayton’s failures as a senator have been overstated—after all, he entered the chamber as the most junior Democrat during the nadir of the party’s influence in Washington—and he was an outspoken critic of the invasion of Iraq at a time when the Senate could have used more of them. Still, his discomfort with the job was palpable. His former Hill aides describe a politician who was genuinely shocked by the partisanship of the post-Gingrich era, the difficulty of driving the legislative agenda as a freshman, and the tedium of fundraising—legitimate complaints all, but also the sort of thing that anyone who picked up a newspaper once in a while might have anticipated.

“Modern politics, he just saw it as unseemly,” one of his ex-staffers told me. Dayton was also socially awkward and impatient, traits that would have made the Hill hell even in favorable political circumstances. “The Senate was downright incompatible with his personality,” says Mark Andrew, a former chairman of the DFL who has known Dayton since the ’70s. “Being a governor—I think being a chief executive is much more suited to his temperament.”

This is the great hope of the season for Minnesota Democrats, many of whom believe that whatever Dayton’s résumé looks like, his familiarity after 30 years of campaigning will be enough to prevail. As an added bonus, the departing Republican, Tim Pawlenty, is unpopular, and the state’s GOP has supplied Dayton with a deeply unlikable opponent in the form of Tom Emmer, an archconservative and gaffe-prone suburban lawyer. “It’s sort of like your favorite uncle coming in at the last minute to hopefully get everything taken care of and save the family from bankruptcy,” says DFL State Representative Ryan Winkler, who backed another candidate in the primary but is now campaigning for Dayton. “You can’t overestimate how much we feel that this is a crucial election.”

There have been the inevitable Daytonian hiccups. In August, after two particularly pushy Republican Party operatives filmed him at a campaign event, Dayton held a press conference to denounce the ubiquitous practice of video tracking, accusing the Republicans of “intentional harassment” and “intimidation of Minnesota voters.” But Dayton’s idiosyncrasies have become a known quantity for Minnesota Democrats—at this point, they seem almost reassuring. “I feel like I know this man,” President Bill Clinton told the guests gathered at a downtown Minneapolis hotel for a fundraiser in September, as Dayton looked on. “He has a good heart and he has a good mind and what he’ll do is predictable.” For better or worse, that’s probably true.

Charles Homans is an editor at Foreign Policy. This piece ran in the October 14, 2010, issue of the magazine.