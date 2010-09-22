Orange Hole

The horses were so beautiful but the people

ugly. Why is that? Both seemed perfectly alive.

Both seemed to want to do what was asked of them

as bullets snapped hitting branches and rocks

and a blast wave blew everything down.

I crouched against a boulder looking for safety,

returning fire, everything in dreamy slow motion,

orange smoke drifting out of the misty hole,

introducing the idea of beauty as a salve

and of aesthetics making something difficult accessible.

Alone in that box of crisscrossing lead—

my ears ringing, my skin pouring sweat—

I missed you. But it was a rather pleasant feeling

being waited for. God must be happy, I thought.



Henri Cole is the poetry editor of The New Republic . This poem ran in the October 14, 2010, issue of the magazine.

