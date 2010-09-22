Flying Things

Now the spell

has broken,

the bleeding and

coalescing begun,

each day

soft and hard,

cold and warm,

nurturing and distant,

as the cold rain

gives a ghostly aura,

wet-on-wet,

to everything,

moth, squirrel, bee,

fly, and bat providing

occasional reverberations

from the earth,

which soon will be

draped and piled

into abstraction,

while each snowfall—

like linen unfolded,

conjuring the domestic—

forces us further inward

into the fraught territories

of self and family,

instead of out into waves

at the beach or furrows

in the bronzing garden.

Fold one thousand

paper cranes on the kitchen table

and the spirits will cure you,

a friend once advised,

a thousand crane constructions

to complement, sustain,

and nurture me

when the multi-breasted

“good mother” is gone,

and the art of life

becomes, mostly,

the art of avoiding pain,

so the ceremonial

folding goes on,

each bird folded

and sewn to another,

beak to tail.



Henri Cole is the poetry editor of The New Republic . This poem ran in the October 14, 2010, issue of the magazine.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.