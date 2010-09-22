A Blunt Message for Moderate Dems

As you may have heard, thirty House Democrats don't want Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a vote on extending the Bush tax cuts if it would mean letting the cuts on high incomes lapse. Most of these representativces are from conservative districts and fear that such a vote will expose them to the charge they are raising taxes.

Michael Tomasky says he has some sympathy for their political plight. But only some:

A black guy with an alien name who was called a Muslim and a terrorist got elected president of the US by saying that he would raise taxes on people above $250,000. To which a Blue Dog would say, well, he lost my district by 15 points. To which I say, well, you're not black with an alien name who's being called a Muslim. Get out there and show some guts for a change.