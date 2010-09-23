Lying With Graphs, Republican Style (Now Featuring 50% More Graphs)

The Republican "Pledge to America" is out, and I'll give them some credit: there are more concrete policies in there than I've seen Republicans suggest in a long while. Sure, their ideas are largely terrible, overly simplistic, or some combination of the two. But, hey, it's a start. Maybe the Republicans are finally serious about policy.

Or maybe not. Consider this graph, which purports to show government spending as a fraction of GDP under recent administrations:

At first, I looked at that graph and thought "Holy cow--President Obama is proposing to double the size of government!" But then I saw the numbers at the top and bottom of the graph. The increase in government as a share of GDP looks so large only due to the fact that the box only ranges from 17 to 24. With that scale, even a small increase looks huge. Here's what a more honest graph of the same data looks like: