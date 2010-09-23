The GOP's Phony Pledge on Health Care

Everybody knew that the Pledge for America would include a vow to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act. But in the last day or so, an intriguing rumor began to circulate. Supposedly the Republicans would guarantee that people with pre-existing medical conditions could buy good health insurance on their own.

You can imagine why Republicans would want to do this. Americans may have mixed feelings about both health care and health care reform. But, with very few exceptions, they think it's wrong to deny decent insurance to somebody just because that person struggles with asthma or beat cancer a few years ago.

The Affordable Care Act would solve that problem in a straightforward, sensible way. It would explicitly prohibit private insurers from denying coverage or charging higher premiums to people with pre-existing conditions. It would also force insurers to cover a basic set of benefits while limiting out-of-pocket expenditures. Polls have consistently shown these promises to be among the law's most popular features. That's one reason you almost always hear President Obama mention talk about them in his speeches.

The problem for Republicans is that these provisions are all forms of regulation. Republicans hate regulations. What's more, the Affordable Care Act requires that all people get insurance--i.e, the law includes an "individual mandate"--in order to make sure people don't game the system by remaining uninsured until they get sick. Republicans oppose that, too, although once upon a time plenty of them supported the idea.