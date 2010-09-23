Katy Perry Too Hot For Sesame Street

After this video was posted online and provoked parental complaints, Sesame Street will not air its Katy Perry-Elmo duet:

My kids are a couple years passed Sesame Street age. But I'm kind of surprised that video was considered too risque. This is a show that aired "Desperate Houseplants," a skit that is one extended, not very subtle sexual metaphor:

I'm not sure how to explain the standard here. Maybe the idea is that kids won't understand jokes like "Desperate Houseplants, the story of some houseplants who were not getting what they needed," but they do understand breasts?