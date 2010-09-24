Revenge of The Libertarian

Last week, I used Reason editor Nick Gillespie as a case study in the ways that tertiary members of the conservative coalition convince themselves in the face of all evidence that debt-financed regressive tax cuts are a good method of reducing the size of government. Gillespie turns out not to appreciate my commentary. (I am constantly surprised when I get that sort of reaction. One day my subject will reply, "Yes, you're right.") Anyway, Gillespie's reply provides further evidence of his total lack of command of the details of the case, and reliance upon empty slogans to arrive at his conclusion.

I made a few specific critiques of Gillespie's wildly misleading attempt to demonstrate that the Bush tax cuts did not actually reduce government revenue. First, he begins his analysis in 2002, and thus excludes the major drop in revenues that followed the first year implementation of the Bush tax cuts. Gillespie replies, "There's nothing odd about starting with 2002, which is the first year that Bush had full control of the federal budget." Of course, this misses the point. You need to start with a baseline before the policy was implemented in order to demonstrate its effect. That's how you show the effect of a policy. If Bush had passed a law in 2001 abolishing all taxes, and in 2002 revenue was zero, then using 2002 as a baseline would show that Bush didn't cause revenue to decline. See, it started at zero!

Second, I noted that Gillespie omitted 2009, when Bush's tax policies were still in effect. Gillespie replies, "I end with 2009 because, again, that's when Bush gets the heave-ho (and in fact, as I note in the post, 2009's budget includes some last-minute spending by Obama because the government didn't clear everything up before Bush left office)." But of course the chart in question covered revenue, not spending.