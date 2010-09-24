The Cluster Moment: Getting Real About the Economy

In Arizona and Ohio, for example, both the Science Foundation Arizona effort and Ohio‘s Third Frontier initiative were initiated by governors of one party (Democratic in the former; Republican in the latter) as vehicles for cluster-based, innovation-oriented economic development yet have each recently received strong affirmations and even expansions under subsequent governorships by the other party.

Meanwhile, the bi-partisan consensus is being extended by leading candidates in the 2010 gubernatorial cycle. In Colorado, Michigan, New York and Tennessee, for example, John Hickenlooper, Rick Snyder, Andrew Cuomo and Bill Haslam all suggest tailoring state economic and workforce development strategies to the distinct business clusters of different regions. Hickenlooper and Cuomo are Democrats; Snyder and Haslam are Republicans. Haslam, the current mayor of Knoxville, has even called for regional jobs “base camps” to coordinate disparate investments in the service of unified strategies. In sum, the year 2010 is turning out to be an important juncture for the cluster paradigm.

Which raises the question of why—and why now? What explains clusters’ renewed popularity? We’ll have some more reflections in the coming days, and our private sector, regional, and federal guests yesterday had their own views. But for now let us just note that some of the concept's new and bipartisan relevance owes to its Republican lineage and sound non-partisan concern with the mechanics of value-creation in local economies, whether metropolitan or rural, high-tech or manufacturing, suburban or inner-city. And we might observe that it’s also true that as a matter of policy action clusters—ranging from the famous Silicon Valley technology cluster to the Vermont cheesemaking cluster—are all about generating synergies and efficiencies, and don't tend to cost too much. That’s a good thing in bad times.

But what is most timely beyond all that may be the possibility that the new prominence of regional innovation clusters reflects something deeper: a positive interest in locating a more grounded, realistic way to think about the economy and development efforts so as to put both on a more productive footing.

Clusters, after all, represent the antithesis of the bubble economy of financial engineering, real estate games, and consumption that has now blown up and bitten us.