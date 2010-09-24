Budget Wonk Smash!

You wouldn't like Stan Collender when he's angry:

Can this really be happening? Is every bad or failed budget idea from the 1970s to the 1990s coming around again and being discussed as if the failure never happened? Doesn't anyone have a memory? Does no one remember the pain? Are we in an endless budget version of the movie Groundhog Day?

First revenue sharing was being seriously proposed. Then government shutdowns started to be discussed again as if they're a serious way to govern. And now, it's...wait for it...two-year federal budgets as the cure-all for the fiscal ills of the country.

Of course, these budget wonks are all a bunch of rage-aholics.