Annals Of Awkward Footage Editing

Ben Smith catches this fantastic job of editing by Ilario Pantano, a Republican candidate for the House. Pantano is a former Marine, which is obviously a major resume plus. On the other hand, he's also been indicted (but not convicted) for murder. Even worse, he worked for Goldman Sachs.

Time for a rosy bio ad, featuring a news story about him, with a little nip and tuck editing:

Here are the original quotes, with the cuts in brackets:

NBC News Anchor : [His decision to take two lives led to rare criminal charges that could cost him his own life.] Ilario Pantano, described by one superior as having more integrity, dedication and drive than any Marine he's ever met,[now stands charged with murder.]

And: