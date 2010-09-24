How to Build a Nation of Neighbors

In today’s America, talk about immigrants has focused on criminality and illegality, job competition and skills, high costs of social services and budget shortfalls, national security and the border, and culture clashes. In short, immigrants and immigration is a convenient container to store our collective anxiety over the near term as well as the longer term. Fueled by media reports, partisan politics and thin air, to be an immigrant in the United States today is tinged with the whiff of the illicit or at least the undesirable.

When the economic expansion of the 1990s got under way, immigrants, along with many U.S.-born residents, found new jobs and homes in Sunbelt metropolitan areas in the east (Orlando, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville) and the west (Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Las Vegas). None of these places had much of an immigrant presence prior to the 1990s. During the late 1990s, all of them had outsized growth in population, jobs, new home construction, and, you guessed it, immigrants…until the recession hit.

Perhaps not exactly welcomed, immigrants were viewed as a necessary component of the workforce during that period of growth, regardless of skill level and legal status. Now, the airwaves, blogosphere, and newspapers are filled with stories about how states and municipalities are cracking down on immigrants through law enforcement, new ordinances around renting property, regulations over hiring practices, English-only laws, and even flag flying.

There are alternative stories out there that we hear less about. Stories of communities also confronting immigrant newcomers for the first time, but figuring out ways to understand the transformations under way. Yes, there are clashes over how immigrants are fitting into neighborhoods, conflict over priorities in schools and how to handle teaching students with limited English skills, and problems with informal day labor sites. But some places are confronting the challenges in very productive ways.