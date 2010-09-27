Why Are Athletes and Soldiers So Superstitious?

I always thought I understood the difference between habit and superstition, but I grew unsure when I became a talisman. Army won the second game of that doubleheader against Holy Cross, and people remembered. “You’re undefeated,” other faculty representatives noted to me in passing. (I wasn’t keeping track of their records.) After another regular season game, I was still unbeaten, and Coach started calling me “a good luck charm.” I tried to duplicate all the things I could remember having done during that first game. I took the same path to the dugout, trotted along the sidewalk, carried the Bazooka in the same bag, exited the field after the game by circling behind home plate and out the third-base gate. I even added a few rituals just in case. On a visit to the Army’s elite Ranger Regiment I had been given a ceremonial coin, which I kept in my pocket in the dugout. If things were looking bleak, I switched pockets. The longer the streak went on, the tougher it got. I started to brood: If I lost, I would become an outcast, a Jonah, Coleridge’s Ancient Mariner.

When Army drew Holy Cross in the opening round of the Patriot League conference tournament, I got the call for the first game of a best of three series. Army chalked up another win: 5-1. Clearly, I had the Crusaders’ number, but I had to skip the second game of the afternoon to give an exam—and Army lost. Now there seemed to be tangible proof that I was a rabbit’s foot. I slept fitfully that night, and the next day I was back in the dugout for the decisive game, which Army won 11-0. The following week, I was there as the team swept Lafayette to clinch the Patriot League championship. I ended my season with an unblemished record.

In the weeks that followed I watched from home every inning of Army’s noble run in the NCAA regionals in Texas. From that distance, I managed to rid myself of superstition, even if my heart still rose or sank with each pitch, and I was left to ponder what everything that had happened over the season really meant—the way in which coincidental patterns began to work on my mind. What roles, I wondered, would luck and superstition continue to play in the cadets’ lives after they hung up their baseball jerseys for combat uniforms?

Perhaps the only people more superstitious than ballplayers are soldiers. In war, of course, unpredictability takes on a much deeper significance. Warding off misfortune becomes an art form—a matter of survival. Ulysses S. Grant, who graduated from West Point in 1843, a year behind baseball’s mythological founder, Abner Doubleday, wrote freely about his own superstitions in his memoirs:

One of my superstitions had always been when I started to go any where, or to do anything, not to turn back, or stop until the thing intended was accomplished. I have frequently started to go places where I had never been and to which I did not know the way … and if I got past the place without knowing it, instead of turning back, I would go on until a road was found turning in the right direction, take that, and come in by the other side.

Refusing to retrace one’s steps in peace is one thing; in war, it is potentially quite another. Maybe Grant’s superstitious avoidance of the same road was the secret source of his tenacity as a commander. He was known for aggressively, relentlessly pushing ahead. That’s how he won, sometimes at great cost.

I asked a few officers I know about their own combat superstitions. One, who had been an intercollegiate athlete as a cadet, told me about a stuffed dinosaur given to him by one of his children before he left for the first Gulf War. The dinosaur has recently redeployed after serving multiple tours in Iraq in two wars: first with this officer and, eventually, with each of his sons. Another officer told me that he always wore the same floppy, wide-brimmed hat in Vietnam. Sure, it shaded him from the sun, but that wasn’t the point. He refused to go anywhere without it. He wore it on every helicopter ride—even wore it under his helmet—and he lovingly preserved it for years afterward.

A former Army football player shared with me the ritual he followed as a captain before every mission in Iraq: “I always … did the same things. … Grab a bottle of water and stow it in the same place by my seat, tap the forward assist on the rifle three times, grab the radio, check the FBCB2 (digital map), and always look at the same place outside the gate from inside the gate, the place where the conditions change. It helped me change my mind from ‘here’ to ‘there,’ where the stakes are a little higher.” The routine served as a “mental checklist,” the captain explained. It ensured that he never went out on a mission without taking every precaution. Yet, when the order in which he executed the sequence became non-negotiable, the ritual took on a different quality: “Things were normal if I did it that way, and things were not if I didn’t.”

Feeling that things are normal, no matter the irrational means by which a soldier arrives at that conclusion, is no negligible achievement, especially in combat. If a given routine enhances an individual’s mission focus, then it becomes difficult to begrudge him certain idiosyncrasies. But where does one draw the line between a salubrious habit and an unjustified obsession? At what point does the sustaining faith in a particular pattern of actions become a liability?

My luck had rolled over into a new spring, and I was summoned for the first game of the league playoffs against Bucknell on May 15, 2010. Plagued by injury all year long, Army had nevertheless reached the conference tournament once again. I can’t tell you what I did differently that day—I know that I believed as fervently as ever in the team’s ability to pull out a victory—but they fell behind early and had to play catch-up most of the way. Resilient, Army answered repeatedly but not quite loudly enough. They lost 11-9.

My streak had finally snapped at ten games and, with it, a strange spell. The alchemical pinball machine of physiology, psychology, and chance that determines “how it will go” had produced, at last, a loss that had so very little do with me yet for which I felt gravely responsible. The streak and the moment of its breaking remain inextricable in my mind. I would not for anything have traded those many hours in the wind and cold, those epic afternoons in the baking sun. And I’ve finally written it out. This is my version of spring training. I’m getting in shape for next season. “Never saw anything like it,” one of the coaches had said to me the year before as I walked off the field after that championship victory, circled behind home plate, and exited by the obligatory third-base gate.

Elizabeth D. Samet is a professor of English at the U.S. Military Academy and the author of Soldier’s Heart: Reading Literature Through Peace and War at West Point. The opinions she expresses here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Military Academy, the Department of the Army, or the Department of Defense.