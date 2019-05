Greg Sargent has this great exchange with Christine O'Donnell in 2003:

NIES: You're going to stop the whole country from having sex?

O'DONNELL: Yeah. Yeah!

NIES: You're living on a prayer if you think that's going to happen.

O'DONNELL: That's not true. I'm a young woman in my thirties and I remain chaste.

I think I need to plan a romantic getaway with my wife before the elections just in case this woman wins.