"Screed Books" Was Considered Too Subtle

The world is about to get more thoughtful:

New York , NY (September 27, 2010)–Jonathan Burnham, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Harper, announced today a new line of conservative books, named Broadside Books. Adam Bellow, Vice President and Executive Editor, will be the Editorial Director of Broadside Books, which will launch in January 2011.

Broadside Books will leverage Harper’s already strong position in the conservative market while attracting new voices as well as established authors reflecting the full range of conservative viewpoints.

This is not a parody. I especially liked the line, "the full range of conservative viewpoints." They're committed to diversity of opinion!