It's Not Just D'Souza: British People Think Obama Is a Kenyan Anti-Colonialist, Too

High-ranking British officials are, of course, less crude or sensationalist than the Daily Mail. But some of them, too, have portrayed Obama in ways that reflect the Kenya paranoia.

You can’t get more exalted than Sir David Manning, who was Britain’s ambassador to Washington from 2003 to 2007. Yet earlier this year, in testimony to a House of Commons foreign affairs committee, he reached low by warning that Obama “comes with a very different perspective” from other presidents.

“He is an American who grew up in Hawaii, whose foreign experience was of Indonesia, and who had a Kenyan father,” Manning said. “We now have a Democrat who is not familiar with us.”

Manning’s words are worth comparing to a similar passage in the more recent outpouring from Dinesh D’Souza, who wrote of Obama in Forbes magazine: “Here is a man who spent his formative years—the first 17 years of his life—off the American mainland, in Hawaii, Indonesia, and Pakistan, with multiple subsequent journeys to Africa.” (The point about Pakistan was flat wrong, as D’Souza acknowledged after publishing the error.)

To the standard Kenya paranoia that had afflicted the British, D’Souza added some new, even more bizarre notions that were all his own, and with which the British should not be tarred.

One was that Obama embraced all the ideas and views of his father, whom in fact he barely knew. (One theme in Dreams From My Father is that Obama learned in Kenya his absent father was a pretty flawed individual, not so admirable as he had imagined him to be. But D’Souza apparently missed this part of the book.)

The second D’Souza innovation—even more far-fetched, if that’s possible—is that Obama’s purported Kenyan roots explain his purportedly socialist views on domestic economic issues.

D’Souza quotes from an article called “Problems Facing Our Socialism,” published by Obama’s father in 1965 when the younger Obama was four years old and thousands of miles away. D’Souza thinks this is the Rosetta Stone for understanding Obama. “Remarkably, President Obama … has never mentioned his father’s article,” intones D’Souza. (Maybe it’s so obscure and irrelevant that he doesn’t think much about it, or of it?)

D’Souza goes on to conclude that Obama is “the last anticolonial.” As an explanation for Obama’s policies, that’s about as bizarre as you can get. Has D’Souza heard, for example, about Obama’s aggressive policies in Pakistan or Yemen, about the drones and other covert-operation programs that Obama has vastly expanded since taking office?

I have a few gentle reminders for D’Souza, for Gingrich, and for others who fall victim to the “Kenyan anti-colonial” malarkey—just some simple and obvious facts that they should keep in mind.

First, anti-colonialism is itself not exactly alien to American traditions; our country was founded on it.

Second, Hawaii, where Obama grew up, is a part of the United States, a full-fledged state, and there are no rights or privileges inherent to living on what D’Souza calls “the American mainland” as opposed to Hawaii. (By the way, is Alaska part of “the American mainland”?)

Third, there are plenty of patriotic Americans who have lived abroad, as Obama did—even in places other than Europe. And finally, to have views that differ from those of your father is as American as apple pie.

Gingrich and D’Souza—and, for that matter, the British—should stop treating Obama like an outsider to American traditions. Other than the color of his skin, he’s not fundamentally different from his predecessors in the White House. He operates within the same parameters, subject to many of the same forces.

He’s not Kenyan, and Kenya doesn’t explain him. Get a grip.

James Mann is the author of "Rise of the Vulcans: The History of Bush's War Cabinet." He is author-in-residence at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

