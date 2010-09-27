The Moratorium Is Broken—Netanyahu’s New Coalition

It is not what Bibi Netanyahu wanted. Still, the breaking of the moratorium applies only to building projects approved before the work stoppage had begun. Maybe this is not much of a consolation. But it is true, and whatever progress has been made in the tortuous path of accommodation—there has been little—between Israel and the fissiparous Palestinians has been in the interstices and on the margin.

It is reassuring that the Palestinian leadership did not grab the opportunity to walk away from the political traffic to make another self-defeating statement of aggressive pity. It is the political and military weakness of the Palestinians that has forced them into wanting negotiations—at least those of them who do want negotiations. In the meantime, we will have to watch in dismay as Mahmoud Abbas offers up his “wounded olive branch” (a weird metaphor) while hammering Israel with all kinds of imagined and unimagined sins. This is exactly what he did in his address to the General Assembly, a forum which—it is true—has heard much worse about Israel. But we are speaking, after all, of the highly vaunted “international community.”

I wrote in this morning’s Spine that if the political parties to Netanyahu’s right squeeze him to permit construction in settlements, which quite literally have no future, he will turn to Kadimah, his potential ally in the center/center left, and shift the parliamentary balance of his support.

At roughly the same time, Michael Eitan, an influential right-wing member of the prime minister’s Likud party, issued a call for Kadimah to be included in the government. It would not become a wall-to-wall coalition. But it would reflect and represent a wider consensus that already exists in the population behind a real two-state solution.