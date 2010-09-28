Republican Ed Dept. Elimination Nostalgia

If you're old enough to remember the 1995 Republican Revolution, one key aspect of the revolution's downfall was education. Republicans proposed to abolish the Department of Education, and Democrats used this issue to pummel the GOP. Eventually, wiser heads within the party reasoned that it wasn't worth absorbing so much political pain over a department that accounts for just a tiny fraction of the federal budget. They quickly backed off the issue, and by 2000 nominated a candidate who talking about education all the time, dramatically narrowing the opinion gap on the issue between the parties.

Now, on the cusp of another Republican Revolution, the party is nominating a bunch of candidates who don't remember 1995 and are promising to abolish the department again:

In search of an issue that will stop independent voters from rushing to the GOP , Democratic congressional candidates are attacking Republicans for wanting to abolish the Education Department and cut funding for federal student loans. ...

In more than three dozen Senate and House races, Democrats are seizing upon the issue, highlighting it in television advertisements and on the stump, to try to cast the Republicans as far outside the political mainstream.

Eliminating the Education Department has been a staple of the small-government tea party agenda this year, and a number of Republican candidates endorsed the idea during primary battles.

The article details that the Republican candidates facing this attack are furiously backtracking.