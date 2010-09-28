Governing for Growth

Two early actions in particular could yield tangible benefits.

First,governors elect should consider creating a “Jobs Council,” composed of corporate, civic, university, and state and local leaders, to quickly develop a home grown vision for state growth. This vision must be empirically grounded in the assets and advantages of the state, particularly those economic clusters where the state is globally competitive. The vision should be cognizant of the state’s spatial geography, particularly the power and potential of the metropolitan areas that are the driving economic engines of virtually every state in the nation. To the greatest extent possible, the vision should be future oriented and attempt to align the state’s economic growth with where the economy is headed (e.g., driven by exports, powered by low carbon energy, fueled by innovation) rather than where it has been (e.g., distorted by debt and consumption). Ideally, a Jobs Council should be namedbefore even formally taking office, so that they can “hit the ground running” with at least a preliminary plan for economic growth. The council could be co-chaired by the governor elect and a CEO of a major corporation in the state.

Virginia represents one model for emulation. In 2002, Gov. Mark Warner created an Economic Development Strategic Planning Council. The goal of the council, established by executive order in 2002, was to develop a four year economic development strategy. The Secretary of Commerce and Trade chaired the council. The council also included the heads of other major state agencies (e.g., Administration, Education, Health and Human Resources, Natural Resources, and Transportation) as well as representatives from business and local and regional economic development organizations.

Warner’s Council developed the “One Virginia-One Future” plan, which helped drive major efforts throughout his tenure, including efforts to strengthen public education, enhance the affordability of community colleges, improve worker training, expand access to broadband technology, and boost exports.

Second, governors should create a “Jobs Cabinet” within state government to coordinate state actions in the service of economic recovery and renewal. Ideally such a Jobs Cabinet could help deliver the vision developed by the Jobs Council described above. Most state governments are intensely fragmented. Responsibility for job creation is spread across a maze of bureaucratic silos and stove-pipes that include state departments of transportation, economic development, higher education, workforce, energy and agriculture. The result is uncoordinated actions with weak return on investment and often outright conflicting policy goals and means.