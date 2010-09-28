Some Good News from California, Assuming Arnold Goes Along

California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger seems likely to sign a law that has the health insurance industry very nervous and the Wall Street Journal editorial page very unhappy.

Is that a good thing? I think so.

The Affordable Care Act's most important institutional legacy will arguably be the new insurance "exchanges"--the regulated marketplaces where individuals and employees of small businesses can buy the same kind of affordable, comprehensive policies that employees of large businesses and government now get. The states have primary responsibility for this task: Between now and 2014, they have the opportunity to pass laws constructing exchanges within the guidelines the Act sets forth. Once the exchanges are ready to go, the states will run them, presumably via quasi-independent authorities. (If states opt not to do these things, the federal government will create and run the exchanges for them.)

California, which nearly passed its own universal health care scheme a few years ago, looks like it will be the first state to pass its enabling laws. And it appears to be doing it the right way. The Affordable Care Act lays out a pretty clear vision for how the exchanges are supposed to work--the kind of information they'll publish, the sorts of policies they'll make available, the kinds of subsidies they'll offer, and so forth. But the law leaves states some wiggle room, particularly when it comes to the discretion states have over which carriers get to participate in the exchanges.