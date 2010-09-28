The House Turns Into Busytown

4. H.Res. 1378 - Condemning the theft from the Mojave National Preserve of the national Mojave Cross memorial honoring American soldiers who died in World War I (Rep. Lewis (CA) - Natural Resources)

5. H.Res. 1636 - Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Hoover Dam (Rep. Napolitano - Natural Resources)

6. Senate Amendment to H.R. 714 - To authorize the Secretary of the Interior to lease certain lands in Virgin Islands National Park (Rep. Christensen - Natural Resources)

7. H.R. 5360 - Blinded Veterans Adaptive Housing Improvement Act of 2010 (Rep. Herseth Sandlin - Veterans' Affairs)

8. H.R. 6132 - Veterans Benefits and Economic Welfare Improvement Act of 2010 (Rep. Filner - Veterans' Affairs)

9. H.R. 3685 - To require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to include on the main page of the Internet website of the Department of Veterans Affairs a hyperlink to the VetSuccess Internet website and to publicize such Internet website (Rep. Stearns - Veterans' Affairs)

10. H.R. 3787 - To amend title 38, United States Code, to deem certain service in the reserve components as active service for purposes of laws administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (Rep. Walz - Veterans' Affairs)

11. H.R. 5630 - To amend title 38, United States Code, to provide for qualifications for vocational rehabilitation counselors and vocational rehabilitation employment coordinators employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. Boozman - Veterans' Affairs)

12. H.R. 5993 - SAVINGS Act of 2010 (Rep. Halvorson - Veterans' Affairs)

13. H.R. 2853 - All-American Flag Act (Rep. Braley - Oversight and Government Reform)

14. H.R. 4602 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1332 Sharon Copley Road in Sharon Center, Ohio, as the "Emil Bolas Post Office" (Rep. Boccieri - Oversight and Government Reform)

15. H.R. 5606 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 47 South 7th Street in Indiana, Pennsylvania, as the "James M. 'Jimmy' Stewart Post Office Building" (Rep. Critz - Oversight and Government Reform)

16. H.R. 5605 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 47 East Fayette Street in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, as the "George C. Marshall Post Office" (Rep. Critz - Oversight and Government Reform)

17. H.R. 6026 - Access to Congressionally Mandated Reports Act (Rep. Driehaus - Oversight and Government Reform)

18. H.R. 6014 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 212 Main Street in Hartman, Arkansas, as the "M.R. 'Bucky' Walters Post Office" (Rep. Boozman - Oversight and Government Reform)

19. H.Res. 1442 - Supporting the goals and ideals of United States Military History Month (Rep. Duncan - Oversight and Government Reform)

20. H.Res. 1546 - Congratulating the Washington Stealth for winning the National Lacrosse League Championship (Rep. Inslee - Oversight and Government Reform)

21. H.Res. 1479 - Supporting the United States Paralympics, honoring the Paralympic athletes (Rep. Lance - Oversight and Government Reform)

22. H.R. 6118 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2 Massachusetts Avenue, N.E., in Washington, D.C., as the "Dorothy I. Height Post Office Building" (Rep. Norton - Oversight and Government Reform)

23. H.Res. 1617 - Supporting the goals and purpose of Gold Star Mothers Day, which is observed on the last Sunday in September of each year in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice made by mothers who lose a son or daughter serving in the Armed Forces (Rep. Roskam - Oversight and Government Reform)

24. H.Res. 1603 - Expressing support for designation of September 2010 as National Craniofacial Acceptance Month (Rep. Ross - Oversight and Government Reform)

25. H.R. 3243 - To amend section 5542 of title 5, United States Code, to provide that any hours worked by Federal firefighters under a qualified trade-of-time arrangement shall be excluded for purposes of determinations relating to overtime pay (Rep. Sarbanes - Oversight and Government Reform)

26. S. 3196 - Pre-Election Presidential Transition Act of 2010 (Sen. Kaufman - Oversight and Government Reform)

27. H.R. __ - To authorize the transfer of naval vessels to certain foreign recipients (Rep. Berman - Foreign Affairs)

28. H.Res. 1326 - Calling on the Government of Japan to immediately address the growing problem of abduction to and retention of United States citizen minor children in Japan, to work closely with the Government of the United States to return these children to their custodial parent or to the original jurisdiction for a custody determination in the United States, to provide left-behind parents immediate access to their children, and to adopt without delay the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction (Rep. Moran (VA) - Foreign Affairs)

29. H.Res. 1631 - Calling for the protection of religious sites and artifacts from and in Turkish-occupied areas of northern Cyprus as well as for general respect for religious freedom (Rep. Bilirakis - Foreign Affairs)

30. H.Res. 1588 - Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives on the importance of the full implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement to help ensure peace and stability in Sudan during and after mandated referenda (Rep. Capuano - Foreign Affairs)

31. H.Res. __ - Honoring the lives of the brave and selfless aid workers, doctors, and nurses who died in the tragic attack of August 5, 2010, in northern Afghanistan (Rep. Pitts - Foreign Affairs)

32. H.Res. __ - Expressing support for the 33 trapped Chilean miners following the Copiapo mining disaster and the Government of Chile as it works to rescue the miners and reunite them with their families (Rep. Mack - Foreign Affairs)

33. H.Res. __ - Expressing support for the goals and ideals of the Inaugural USA Science and Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C. (Rep. Bilbray - Science and Technology)

34. H.Res. 1421 - Recognizing the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission and the heroic actions of both the crew and those working at mission control in Houston, Texas, for bringing the three astronauts, Fred Haise, Jim Lovell, and Jack Swigert, home to Earth safely (Rep. Poe - Science and Technology)

35. H.R. 6160 - Rare Earths and Critical Materials Revitalization Act of 2010 (Rep. Dahlkemper - Science and Technology)

36. H.R. 6200 - WIPA and PABSS Extension Act of 2010 (Rep. Pomeroy - Ways and Means)

37. H.R. 4337 - Regulated Investment Company Modernization Act (Rep. Rangel - Ways and Means)

38. H.R. 4168 - Algae-based Renewable Fuel Promotion Act (Rep. Teague - Ways and Means)

39. Senate Amendment to H.R. 3980 - Redundancy Elimination and Enhanced Performance for Preparedness Grants Act (Rep. Cuellar - Homeland Security)

40. Senate Amendment to H.R. 553 - Reducing Over-Classification Act (Rep. Harman - Homeland Security)

41. H.R. 5458 - Christopher Bryski Student Loan Protection Act (Rep. Adler - Financial Services)

42. H.R. 3421 - Medical Debt Relief Act (Rep. Kilroy - Financial Services)

43. H.R. __ - To amend the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 to include certain construction and land development loans in the definition of small business lending (Rep. Miller (NC) - Financial Services)

44. H.R. 6058 - Wounded Warrior and Military Survivor Housing Assistance Act of 2010 (Rep. Paulsen - Financial Services)

45. H.R. 4072 - AMERICA Works Act (Rep. Minnick - Education and Labor)

46. H.Con.Res. __ - Recognizing the goals and ideals of sickle cell disease awareness month (Rep. Fudge - Education and Labor)

47. H.Res. 1637 - Supporting the goals and ideals of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2010 and expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that Congress should continue to raise awareness of domestic violence in the United States and its devastating effects on families and communities, and support programs and practices designed to prevent and end domestic violence (Rep. Poe - Education and Labor)

48. H.Res. 1645 - Expressing support for designation of the week beginning on November 8, 2010, as National School Psychology Week (Rep. Loebsack - Education and Labor)

49. House Amendment to S. 3839 - Providing for an additional temporary extension of programs under the Small Business Act and the Small Business Investment Act of 1958 (Sen. Landrieu - Small Business)

50. H.Res. 1639 - Recognizing the contributions of the National Waterways Conference on the occasion of its 50th anniversary (Rep. Hare - Transportation and Infrastructure)

51. H.R. 4387 - To designate the Federal building located at 100 North Palafox Street in Pensacola, Florida, as the "Winston E. Arnow Federal Building" (Rep. Miller (FL) - Transportation and Infrastructure)

52. H.R. 5591 - To designate the facility of the Federal Aviation Administration located at Spokane International Airport in Spokane, Washington, as the "Ray Daves Air Traffic Control Tower" (Rep. McMorris Rodgers - Transportation and Infrastructure)

53. H.R. 4714 - National Transportation Safety Board Reauthorization Act of 2010 (Rep. Oberstar - Transportation and Infrastructure)

54. H.R. 6008 - CLEAN Act (Rep. Schauer - Transportation and Infrastructure)

55. H.R. 3427 - State Ethics Law Protection Act (Rep. Quigley - Transportation and Infrastructure)

56. H.R. 3960 - Residential and Commuter Toll Fairness Act (Rep. McMahon - Transportation and Infrastructure)

57. H.R. 6016 - Audit the BP Fund Act of 2010 (Rep. Brady (TX) - Transportation and Infrastructure)

58. H.Res. __ - Providing for passage of the bill (House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3619 ) - Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2010 (Rep. Oberstar - Transportation and Infrastructure)

59. H.Res. 1646 - Recognizing the commitment and efforts made by the Library of Congress to promote the joy of reading through the sponsorship of the National Book Festival (Rep. Lungren - House Administration)

60. H.R. 512 - Federal Election Integrity Act (Rep. Davis (CA) - House Administration)

61. H.R. 5717 - Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute Enhancement Act (Rep. Becerra - House Administration)

62. H.R. 6198 - To amend title 11 of the United States Code to make technical corrections; and for related purposes (Rep. Conyers - Judiciary)

63. H.R. 4113 - Federal Courts Jurisdiction and Venue Clarification Act (Rep. Smith (TX) - Judiciary)

64. H.R. 5932 - Organized Retail Theft Investigation and Prosecution Act of 2010 (Rep. Scott (VA) - Judiciary)

65. S. 3304 - Equal Access to 21st Century Communications Act (Sen. Pryor - Energy and Commerce)

66. S. 3828 - Making technical corrections in the Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010 and the amendments made by that Act. (Sen. Pryor - Energy and Commerce)

67. H.R. 758 - Pediatric Research Consortia Establishment Act (Rep. DeGette - Energy and Commerce)

68. H.R. 2999 - Veterinary Public Health Workforce and Education Act (Rep. Baldwin - Energy and Commerce)

69. H.R. 5354 - GEDI Act (Rep. Engel - Energy and Commerce)

70. H.R. 2818 - Methamphetamine Education, Treatment, and Hope Act (Rep. McNerney - Energy and Commerce)

71. H.Res. 1485 - Expressing support for designation of September 2010 as "National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month" (Rep. Neugebauer - Energy and Commerce)

72. H.R. 6012 - To direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to review uptake and utilization of diabetes screening benefits and establish an outreach program with respect to such benefits (Rep. Space - Energy and Commerce)

73. H.R. 1362 - National MS and Parkinson's Disease Registries Act (Rep. Van Hollen - Energy and Commerce)

74. H.R. 6081 - Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Reauthorization Act of 2010 (Rep. Young (FL) - Energy and Commerce)

75. H.Res. 1226 - Commending EyeCare America for its work over the last 25 years (Rep. Gene Green - Energy and Commerce)

76. H.R. 1032 - Heart Disease Education, Analysis Research, and Treatment for Women Act (Rep. Capps - Energy and Commerce)

77. H.R. 2408 - Scleroderma Research and Awareness Act (Rep. Capps - Energy and Commerce)

78. H.R. 5986 - Neglected Infections of Impoverished Americans Act of 2010 (Rep. Johnson (GA) - Energy and Commerce)

79. H.R. 1995 - Eliminating Disparities in Diabetes Prevention Access and Care Act (Rep. DeGette - Energy and Commerce)

80. H.R. 1230 - Bone Marrow Failure Disease Research and Treatment Act (Rep. Matsui - Energy and Commerce)

81. H.R. 1347 - Concussion Treatment and Care Tools Act (Rep. Pascrell - Energy and Commerce)

82. H.R. 2941 - To reauthorize and enhance Johanna's Law to increase public awareness and knowledge with respect to gynecologic cancers (Rep. DeLauro - Energy and Commerce)

83. H.R. 5462 - Birth Defects Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Awareness Act of 2010 (Rep. DeLauro - Energy and Commerce)

84. H.R. 1210 - Arthritis Prevention, Control, and Cure Act (Rep. Eshoo - Energy and Commerce)

85. H.R. 903 - Dental Emergency Responder Act (Rep. Stupak - Energy and Commerce)