The Old New Journalism

Newspaper hacks say that the best beats are sports and obituaries, because both have a natural narrative—a beginning, a middle, and an end. The decisiveness of a game's verdict is a gorgeous thing for the writer. A knocked-out boxer concedes what happens; you can begin by asking him why he lost, and how it made him feel. Talese was born in 1932 in Ocean City, New Jersey, the son of an Italian tailor, far from high culture. But he had discovered these basic, enduring newspaperman’s charms, the seduction of the beginning, middle and end—by high school—and he stuck to them even when he had become a celebrated literary figure.

Rosenwald makes an odd curatorial choice, which is to spend a quarter of the volume on Talese's apprentice pieces—his early brief efforts at the Times, and his earlier, briefer efforts at the University of Alabama's Crimson-White and even some stuff he wrote in high school for the Ocean City Sentinel-Ledger. There is a straining insistence here that newspaper writing is every bit the art that painting is, or music. Rosenwald's point is that Talese had a remarkable eye for detail and tragedy at an extremely early age, which is true; but he is also promoting a strange idea of journalism: that its style is what is most enduring about it, rather than the substance of its insights.

But the collection picks up steam—and we start to see what all the fuss is about—in the profiles that Talese was writing by the 1960s, mostly for Esquire. This was the era of Talese's brilliant study of the mafia, Honor Thy Father—about another group falling out of step with modern American life. Here, we have the long sequence of Patterson studies, remarkable in its perceptiveness, but also a sharply-etched portrait of Joe DiMaggio, the title of which gives this collection its name. The long first section of the piece describes the efforts of a visitor trying to meet the Hall of Famer for a scheduled appointment.The Yankee Clipper, moody and self-isolating, turns away reporters, flirting women, even his own siblings: "Now will you please leave me alone." The trick of the piece’s long opening comes when it becomes evident that DiMaggio’s thwarted visitor was Talese himself.

This is the kind of thing that the advocates of the New Journalism love—intimacy, the first-person immersion, the trompe-’l’oeil narration—but it does not actually reveal much: confusion and misdirection in the course of pursuing a story is Tuesday for most reporters. But over the course of the story—an elegant and reserved story—Talese’s mind, and his sense for the shifting culture, goes to work. DiMaggio, surrounded by sycophants, never even goes to the movies—still unsure of himself at the age of fifty, he struggles to pick up young women in bars. "Look at that," he and his pals are forever saying to each other, watching another woman walk by. The slugger, a few years removed from his sad and true relationship with Marilyn Monroe, knows that the world is passing him by, but he would prefer to wall himself than change with it. DiMaggio watches Sam Snead and Ben Hogan, aging golfers themselves, lose their putting precision, and their nerve. "It's the pressure of age," DiMaggio says knowingly.

Talese, as his career wore on, began to suffer from a different pressure of age. The conventional description is that the journalist's relevance collapsed when he lost himself in a ten-year book project about the aftermath of the sexual revolution. The result, Thy Neighbor's Wife, is an engorged trip to sex clubs, nudist camps, and other sexual culs-de-sac that seem to diminish in relevance with every page. The slow turn of the 1960s was the story Talese had mastered, and he stuck with it even as it abandoned its grip on American life.

None of that work is included in this volume, but you can see some of the same problems emerging in one of the pieces that is reprinted here, an account of a trip that Muhammad Ali took to Havana in 1996. Rosenwald writes, in his introduction to the piece, that Talese considered it his greatest magazine piece, but in fact it is the slightest thing in the volume. Ali had Parkinson's by the time of his trip; Castro was less infirm but old, too; and the piece dissolves into quotations of the formalized banter of people who hardly know one another. Castro several times asks Ali's wife about the cities in which they changed airplanes, en route from Michigan to Cuba, and Ali and the retired Cuban heavyweight Teófilo Stevenson shadowbox for the cameras. There is a long opening scene in which a member of Ali's entourage barters for a better price on some cigars he is buying.

I could not make out exactly what Talese wanted the reader to take from this. That Cuba had its own quiet, vibrant economy that veered towards capitalism? That Ali's entourage were corrupt and overly sure of themselves? But none of these conclusions qualified as news. Muhammad Ali visiting Fidel Castro in Havana in 1996 is a writer's event, full of symbolism and history and scenery. But it was also fundamentally a meaningless event, and no number of cute observations or clever sentences can conceal that empty exercise in journalistic cool.

There is a vanity here, and it is the characteristic vanity of the New Journalism. One reason that the new style was so exciting was that, during the long 1960s, its methods revealed more than they obscured, capturing the internal tumult of those years, the exuberance of building a new culture and the fear of watching something strange loom up around you. But the propaganda around New Journalism confused methods for insights, and suggested that a great reporter’s mind must be creative and sexy rather than empirical and analytic. The hype was so strong that Talese, by the end of his career, bought it, too.

Benjamin Wallace-Wells is a contributing writer at The New York Times Magazine, a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, and a Schwartz fellow at the New America Foundation