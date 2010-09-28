The Who and Where of Great Recession Poverty

A couple weeks ago we got some bleak--though not unexpected--news from the U.S. Census Bureau: there are now more poor people in the United States than ever before recorded. The second year of the Great Recession saw an additional 3.7 million people slip into poverty, so that 43.6 million Americans (14.3 percent) were poor in 2009, including one in five children.

Today’s release of the 2009 American Community Survey--which provides sub-state poverty figures--gives us our first detailed look at where and who faced rising poverty as the recession deepened and spread over the course of that year. We’re going to use this new information next week to analyze recession-era poverty trends in more detail, both within and across the nation’s largest metro areas (so stay tuned). But today let’s focus on that one-in-five number.

First off, we know that children are generally more likely to live in poverty than adults, and when poverty rises, kids often bear the brunt of those increases. The latest figures are no exception. Looking to the 100 largest U.S. metro areas, 18.6 percent of children lived in poverty--an increase of 1.6 percentage points over 2008. These rates are considerably higher than the overall rate of poverty in these metro areas, which rose from 12.2 percent in 2008 to 13.3 percent in 2009. Child poverty rose significantly in 45 of the top 100 metro areas, with only El Paso managing to bring their rate down (though their rate remains among the highest, as discussed below).

While these numbers are truly sobering, it’s important to note what they don’t reflect. The official poverty measure doesn’t take into account a number of important benefits and supports that help low-income families get by, like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. Moreover, these numbers don’t reflect the boost ARRA gave to these programs to help working families whether this economically turbulent period.